CASPCA celebrates highest number of adoptions since becoming no-kill shelter

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is celebrating its highest rate of adoptions since becoming a no-kill shelter.
CASPCA says 2019 marked the highest live-release rate on record, which was 97-percent. It also marked the second-highest annual adoption record.
The shelter took in about 4,100 animals last year, and adopted more than 3,300 of them into new homes. That includes more than 1,100 animals transferred from other places where they were in danger of euthanasia.
01/14/2020 Release from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA:
In 2019, the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA had the highest rate of adoptions they have had since becoming no-kill in 2006. Additionally, 2019 is the highest live release rate on record and they drastically increased the number of animals that spent time in foster homes before they were adopted.
Of the 4,126 animals (excluding wildlife) that the SPCA took in last year, 1,166 were animals transferred in who were at risk of euthanasia due to overcrowding in their home shelters. They adopted 3,336 animals into new homes, the highest rate of adoptions the SPCA has seen since becoming no-kill in 2006 and the second-highest number of annual adoptions on record. They returned 570 animals back to their owners, and they increased the number of animals going into foster care by 25% compared to 2018, with 601 animals being adopted straight from foster. Of the animals that went into foster care in 2019, they sent over 234 more adult animals out than in 2018, giving them much needed breaks from the shelter and improving their chances of adoption.
Their clinic was very busy in 2019. They spayed or neutered 6,493 pets last year, almost 1,000 more animals than in 2018. In 2019, 1,071 pets received lifesaving surgeries, 980 more pets than in 2018. They implanted microchips in 3,753 pets in 2019, ensuring that they will always be able to be returned to their owners. The SPCA’s Compassionate Care Clinics provide an opportunity for community members to bring pets to the shelter for low-cost veterinary exams and more. Last year, 264 animals from 193 families were seen at clinics, which includes animals seen at their first ever off-site clinic at Southwood Community Center. That is almost 120 more pets receiving care than in 2018. The SPCA held ten Microchip and Rabies Clinics in 2019, serving 583 animals from 416 families, an increase of 170 pets served. The SPCA’s Community Cat Program resulted in 557 more community cats being spayed and neutered in 2019 (1,576) compared to 2018 (1,019).
“I am happy to report that in 2019 the SPCA’s live release rate was 97%, the highest it’s ever been. We pushed ourselves as an organization to increase adoptions, transports and pet retention, and all of our hard work paid off. Thank you to everyone that supported our endeavors last year,” says Angie Gunter, Chief Executive Officer of the SPCA.
