CASPCA celebrates highest number of adoptions since becoming no-kill shelter

Their clinic was very busy in 2019. They spayed or neutered 6,493 pets last year, almost 1,000 more animals than in 2018. In 2019, 1,071 pets received lifesaving surgeries, 980 more pets than in 2018. They implanted microchips in 3,753 pets in 2019, ensuring that they will always be able to be returned to their owners. The SPCA’s Compassionate Care Clinics provide an opportunity for community members to bring pets to the shelter for low-cost veterinary exams and more. Last year, 264 animals from 193 families were seen at clinics, which includes animals seen at their first ever off-site clinic at Southwood Community Center. That is almost 120 more pets receiving care than in 2018. The SPCA held ten Microchip and Rabies Clinics in 2019, serving 583 animals from 416 families, an increase of 170 pets served. The SPCA’s Community Cat Program resulted in 557 more community cats being spayed and neutered in 2019 (1,576) compared to 2018 (1,019).