AM Rain Tuesday. Still Mild for now. Colder By End of Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While not as warm, still mild for January, through the mid-week. Some more rain chances ahead, especially Tuesday morning. Temperatures will turn colder by Friday into the weekend, with a potential storm Saturday.
Showers developing overnight through Tuesday morning, as a disturbance rides near a stalled front to our south. General rain amounts a quarter inch or less. Mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon with highs in the 50s.
Wednesday mostly dry, with perhaps a shower, highs either side of 60. Thursday and Friday dry as well with sunshine, but it turns sharply colder later Thursday evening into Friday, behind a cold front. Highs Friday in the low 40s, more like January.
This cold air will settle in, ahead of the next storm set to develop, and bring moisture in our direction late Friday night into Saturday. At this time, with the cold air to start, a period of snow, wintry mix with freezing rain to start, then transition over to a cold rain on Saturday, as temperatures climb above freezing. We will watch this closely throughout the week. Behind this storm system, clearing, breezy and chilly Sunday. Colder air will then take us into next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers toward morning. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mainly AM Rain. Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s..
Wednesday: Variable clouds. Small chance of a late shower. Mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s..
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Mild. Highs mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Saturday: Snow and or wintry mix with ice, transitions to cold rain. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Monday - Martin Luther King Day: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40.
