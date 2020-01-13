UVA Orthopedics honored among nation’s top orthopedics programs

“This Becker’s Hospital Review award reflects the quality of the care we provide as well as the breadth of the specialized care we provide – from sports medicine and hand surgery to spinal surgery and joint replacements – for patients from across Virginia and beyond,” said Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “I’m grateful to our team in the department, together with our partners across UVA Health, for their service to our patients.”