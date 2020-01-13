UVA men’s basketball falls out of AP Top 25

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team (11-4, 3-2 ACC) has fallen out of the AP Top 25 today for the first time since November of 2017.
The 'Hoos were nationally ranked for 46 straight weeks.
Virginia has lost back-to-back games at Boston College and at home Saturday in overtime to Syracuse.
The Cavaliers have shot just 31 percent against BC and just 33 percent against Syracuse.
Coach Tony Bennett was asked on Monday about the poor shooting.
“Good defense by both opponents and sometimes some bad shooting on our part, it’s both,” says Bennett. “We’ve gotten some good looks. That’s the key, just working on your shooting but you say are we getting quality shots. That’ll be the test against Florida State in a major way. There were quality shots in the Syracuse and Boston College games. It’s just like when you are playing defense, if the opponent is shooting contested shots, if they are hitting shots that are well guarded you say OK and sometime you have to be that way with your shot. If it’s a good shot you have to take it. Some of that’s there, when you are uncertain and you haven’t made a few, confidence comes in, rhythm comes in, and as I said first and foremost good defense.”
Virginia plays at ninth ranked Florida State on Wednesday.
Bennett says his team has a bull’s eye on its back as the defending national champions.
Bennett says he will continue to push his guys in practice.
“You need to be patient but you also need to hold things accountable and push,” says Bennett. “That’s what it’s always about, encourage and challenge and we’ll keep doing that. Guys are getting invaluable experiences but no one likes to lose, that’s the fact of the matter. So you try to get ready and see if you can get one the next time out.”
