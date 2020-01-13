UVA men’s basketball falls out of AP Top 25

“Good defense by both opponents and sometimes some bad shooting on our part, it’s both,” says Bennett. “We’ve gotten some good looks. That’s the key, just working on your shooting but you say are we getting quality shots. That’ll be the test against Florida State in a major way. There were quality shots in the Syracuse and Boston College games. It’s just like when you are playing defense, if the opponent is shooting contested shots, if they are hitting shots that are well guarded you say OK and sometime you have to be that way with your shot. If it’s a good shot you have to take it. Some of that’s there, when you are uncertain and you haven’t made a few, confidence comes in, rhythm comes in, and as I said first and foremost good defense.”