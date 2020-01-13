Mild days dwindling

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a very spring-like weekend, conditions will at least be closer to normal today. However, that being said, temperatures will still be a good deal above average for the next few afternoons. While not pushing 70, most places will still near the lower 60s through Wed/Thurs.
Skies will be quiet with variable cloud cover today. A front that brought us some significant rain and storms over the weekend will remain to our south, but by tomorrow will retreat back to the north some. This will bring some rain showers for the first half of your Tuesday. We are not anticipating a heavy rain event. Beyond that, rain chances remain low through the end of the work week.
Major changes coming as we approach the weekend. Temperatures fall to the 40s on Friday. With this colder air in place, a system arriving on Saturday could start out as a wintry mix, eventually changing to all rain. As of now, this event does look to provide some significant rainfall. Skies will clear for Sunday, but temperatures remain close to seasonal.
Today: Variable clouds. Mild. Highs near 60.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Above average temps. Lows in the mid 40s.
Tomorrow: AM rain showers. Partial clearing. Highs near 60.
Wednesday: Variable clouds. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Sun & clouds. Small chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s.
Saturday: Showers. Could start as wintry mix before switching to rain. Highs near 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s.
