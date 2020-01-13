Jackson-Via Elementary remodeling complete

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Students at Jackson-Via elementary are back from winter break at a newly remodeled school.
The new layout includes 5 common areas separated by their own color. It is all complete with new furniture, technology, lighting, cubbies, and flooring.
This is part of Charlottesville city schools modernization project done by VMDO Architects.
Assistant principal Dina Fricke says the new space was designed with input from teachers, but is student centered.
“They’re very excited I think when they walked in they saw bright welcoming inviting spaces the colors were extremely exciting for them to see they love to manipulate the new tangram features and to make the different jack rabbits out of those,” says Fricke.
