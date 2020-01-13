Fluvanna Co. High School students sent home early due to water issue

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County High School students are out of school early Monday as the county works to figure out what caused a water outage.
The high school closed at 11:15 a.m. Monday, January 13. Other county schools are not affected by the water outage, and are operating on their normal schedule.
Maintenance workers discovered the water outage around 8 a.m. Monday, however they have yet to figure out exactly what caused it.
“They are currently working on that from a repair standpoint. But with no water and the ability... food, breakfast, lunch, after-school extracurricular activities, we did have to early release and early dismiss our students from the high school today,” Don Stribling with Fluvanna County Public Schools said.
The county is confident that the issue will be fixed by the end of the day, and expects the school will be back in session Tuesday.
