Charlottesville’s Voter Registration Office prepares community for upcoming Democratic Primary Election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of Charlottesville's Voter Registration Office are working to get people ready for the upcoming Democratic Primary Election in March. Staff gathered at the Northside Library on Rio Road Monday afternoon.
They helped people get registered to vote for the first time, no matter where they live even another state. They also helped with change of address forms, as well as absentee voting.
“There are time deadlines that we're trying to beat and we want to make sure everyone is registered to vote in a timely manner and not leave things to the last minute, which most of us tend to do,” Outreach Coordinator Audrey Dannenberg said.
Representatives from Charlottesville’s Voter Registration Office will be at the Gordon Avenue Library on January 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They’ll also be at the Jefferson Madison Library - Central Branch on January 25.
