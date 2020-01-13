Charlottesville’s Snowing in Space Coffee expanding operations

“We’re bursting at the seams at our production brewery and until we can get everything under one roof, in a bigger space, we’re making the best of our resources. Our growth the last two years quickly squeezed our 4,000 sf production brewery and will necessitate expanding into about 10,000 sf this Spring,” said Paul Dierkes, cofounder & CEO of Snowing in Space. “In just over two years we’ve grown from one person, our cofounder Damian Warshall, working full-time brewing and delivering cold brew around town, to over 15 team members and over 1,000 points of distribution serviced.”