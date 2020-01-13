Charlottesville tests voting machines ahead of Democratic Primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Electoral Board is conducting a test of absentee voting equipment ahead of the Democratic Primary Election in March.
Absentee voting in Charlottesville starts Friday, January 17, and ends Saturday, February 29.
Monday’s test will show if everything has been properly set up in the machines so the ballots will be counted properly.
"We've prepared a set of ballots to scan today, and they are marked for the 14 candidates, and we use a different amount of ballots for each candidate so when we take the total today we know that the votes have gone to the right candidate, because they all end up with different totals," Jim Nix said.
If you will be 18 years old by March 3, then you can vote in the Democratic Primary Election.
