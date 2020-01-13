Albemarle County High School student takes classroom skills to the race track

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County High School senior is taking some of the skills he learned in the classroom to the race track. Connor Smiley spends most of his free time working on transforming a mini cooper into a race car as part of his capstone project at Center I.
He's saved thousands of dollars by learning how to upgrade and detail the car himself.
Michael Craddock, director of Center I, says Smiley is a prime example of why the county is choosing to invest in a more hands-on learning experience. "It’s all student-driven in the sense that we are not directing the end product outcomes. The outcomes are whatever matter to students and then we work backward from there to figure out with them how can we get you from ‘point a’ to ‘point b’.”
Next school year, Center I will start taking sophomores, juniors, and seniors in hopes of offering more classes that offer hands-on projects.
