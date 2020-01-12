Work and school week weather outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring-like weather will continue for the new work and school week. It’ll cool off tonight after highs around 70 degrees Sunday afternoon over central Virginia. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 40s. That’s where we should be for afternoon highs this time of year.
The front that came across the region with gusty rains late Saturday night has stalled to our south. A couple ripples of low pressure will form and ride northeast Monday into Tuesday. The first one on Monday looks to miss us to the southeast. The other on Tuesday will give us rain showers.
Drier on Wednesday to Friday. It’ll be cooler Friday and Saturday. Another storm system will arrive Saturday with a wintry mix to rain at this time.
Cooler with sunshine next Sunday.
Sunday night: Starry sky. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable breeze.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs temperatures for most areas will be in the lower 60s. Showers to our southeast toward Richmond. Lows in the 40s with some rain showers by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Rain showers. Mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Milder with highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: A wintry mix of snow and sleet over to a chilly rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. More seasonable in the 40s.
