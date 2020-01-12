Special Olympics Virginia hosts the Xperience Tennis Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Special Olympics Virginia Xperience tennis invitational at Boars Head resort is bringing together some of the top athletes from around the country to compete.
This 13th annual event gets better and better every year reminding us all how sports can cross boundaries and brings a special community together.
Rick Jeffrey, the president of Special Olympics Virginia enjoys watching the athletes play hard to win.
"If you bring people together with intellectual disabilities and you have the best players there and all of the players can see what the top of the pyramid looks like they will all strive to get there just like athletes in the mainstream world," said Jeffrey.
There were 32 athletes competing from 15 states, including two from Charlottesville – Jon Fried and Chris Raupp.
