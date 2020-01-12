Random Row Brewing Company hosts homebrewing competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -One area brewery is supporting the art of the beer making process through a friendly competition. For the first time, Random Row Brewing Company hosted a wort share competition Sunday. Homebrewers picked up wort made by Murphy and Rude Malting Company, then added ingredients of their choosing-- like cherry or basil --and brought the beer back to Random Row for judging.
"I started my brewing career as a homebrewer so this is just kind of a way that I wanted to give back to the home brewing community. As a homebrewer I participated in a work share," Random Row Co-founder Kevin McElroy said.
The judging criteria included: appearance, aroma and flavor. The brewery is planning to make it an annual event.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.