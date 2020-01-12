“Postcards and Pints,” brings dog and beer lovers together for a cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge hosted a “Postcards and Pints,” event at Three Notch’d Brewery Sunday afternoon. The event is in support for a Virginia Senate bill that aims to add new safety regulations for dogs being tethered outdoors.
The group provided postcards for brewery guests to fill out. The guests would add their names , addresses, and why they support the legislation. The group will mail the collected postcards out on Monday.
“We had a good turnout," Dogs Deserve Better’s Kimberly Hawk said. “We’ve probably had close to a hundred postcards filled out now, and people have been very receptive.”
The bill, S.B. 272, would add new regulations regarding dog safety. It would increase the minimum tether length for dogs to 15 feet. It would also require them to be sheltered at night and in the event of extreme weather and temperatures.
“A lot of people showed up because they knew that we were going to be here, but some people didn’t know that it was legal to have dogs chained outside 24/7,” Hawk explained.
Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge plans to have another “Postcards and Pints,” later this month at Staunton’s Skipping Rock Brewery. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.