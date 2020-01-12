No. 18 UVa loses 63-55 in OT against Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team has lost back-to-back games for the first time in almost three years, as the 18th ranked Cavaliers fell 63-55 in overtime against Syracuse on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.
UVa is on its first losing streak since February of 2017, when the 'Hoos lost at home against Duke, and on the road at North Carolina.
Virginia and Syracuse entered overtime tied at 43-43 on Saturday, but the Orange offense exploded in the extra period, as they made 5-of-6 three-point attempts.
The 'Cuse only scored 19 points in the 2nd half against the Cavalier defense, but they poured in 20 in the five-minute overtime, while making 6-of-7 shots from the field.
Jay Huff led Virginia with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards.
Kihei Clark dished out nine assists, to go along with 13 points. Joseph Girard III scored a game-high 19 points for SU.
The Cavaliers beat the Orange 48-34 in the season opener in Syracuse, while limiting the 'Cuse to 23.6 percent shooting.
UVa (11-4, 3-2 ACC) will be back in action on Wednesday at No. 10 Florida State.
