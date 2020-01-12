Improving weather for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a gusty overnight with brief heavy rain, the weather will improve on this Sunday. Sunshine returns as the wind will relax this afternoon.
The cold front that came over the region last night will stall to our south. It’s only a cold front by name. The colder will remain to our northwest. A ripple of low pressure will ride northeast along the stalled out front Monday morning. Some rain showers look likely near and mainly south of I-64. Mainly dry with some clouds in the afternoon.
A little unsettled Tuesday with some rain showers. A break on Wednesday. A few more showers Wednesday night. Dry on Thursday and Friday. Cooler Friday and Saturday.
More wet weather is likely by Saturday.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with less wind this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain shower chance in the morning, mainly south. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s. A few rain showers Wednesday night. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.
Friday: Increasing clouds and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High near 50 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.