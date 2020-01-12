Goodwill wants more people to take advantage of its job seeker services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Goodwill wants more people to take advantage of the job seeker program. It provides resume help, job searches and computer training.
The Virginia Career Works Charlottesville center serves Albemarle, Nelson, Greene, Fluvanna and Louisa counties.
Manager Tom Gillette calls it the best kept secret it town because people do not know about them until they really need them.
"Sometimes we are giving guidance to what are the actual opportunities that are out there and we use the tools that are available to us to find out what those are and we're working with employers all the time and trying to identify their needs so we can fit people into what those needs might be," said Gillette.
To learn more about the job seekers services click here: https://vcwpiedmont.com/jobseekers/
