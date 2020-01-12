Charlottesville Police seeking suspect in Prospect Avenue shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is recovering from a gunshot wound at University of Virginia Hospital Sunday night, and police are still looking for the person who put him there.
Charlottesville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Preston Avenue just before 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital for treatment. The suspect in the case fled the scene before police arrived.
The Charlottesville Police Department asks anyone with information on the case to call them at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
