Spring-like Warmth and Showers this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring-like Warmth and showers headline the weekend. Temperatures well in the 60s, some twenty to twenty five degrees above average, may challenge or set some records for January.
A powerful storm system tracking from the mid section of the country toward the Great Lakes will drag a cold front eastward. This storm system bringing rain, warmth, severe weather, snow, ice and cold for various states. We will experience the warmth and rain. Showers at times Saturday, breezy and warm with highs in the 60s. Late Saturday night into the predawn hours of Sunday morning, ahead of a cold front, some heavier rain and gusty winds. An isolated storm possible. A marginal or low risk of severe weather could result in a few damaging wind gusts. Showers end Sunday morning, with skies clearing. Remaining warm and breezy Sunday with highs well in the 60s to near 70. Rainfall around a half inch or slightly more more looks likely.
The front that comes through Sunday will stall just to our south. Next week’s weather largely depends of the movement of this front. If the front, retreats further back to the north, we will see better chances for rain. If it stays further to the south, our weather will be drier. Models are not in good agreement over which scenario will play out. However, they do agree that regardless, temperatures will remain above average.
Tonight: Cloudy, few showers, mild. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Cloudy. Showers at times and warm, breezy. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Saturday night: Showers, isolated storm, gusty winds. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Early rain, then some clearing. Breezy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Variable clouds. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler, but more seasonable. Highs in the 40s.
