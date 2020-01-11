A Playground for Walker fundraiser held at Champion Brewing Company

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parents across the city got the chance to enjoy a drink for a good cause. On Friday night, Champion Brewery Company hosted a fundraiser for the community initiative ‘A Playground at Walker’.
Right now, Walker Upper Elementary only has a blacktop area, a basketball court, and a field for children to play in.
One dollar of each drink bought on Friday night will go toward the goal of building a playground at the elementary school.
