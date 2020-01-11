One area organization is fighting for legislation to make living outside more comfortable for dogs.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An organization committed to helping outside dogs is pushing for legislation to make each day more comfortable for family pets. Sunday at Three Notch’d Brewery, you can help the cause. Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge is hosting Postcards and Pints from 1 to 4pm Sunday.
People can enjoy a pint of beer and fill out a postcard addressed to their state delegate to push support for the bill. The bill has several pieces. “If there’s a weather advisory or extreme weather we’re asking that they not be chained outside. Another part of the language is from 10 at night until 6 in the morning, we don’t think overnight chaining is a good idea,” Founding Member of Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, Kimberly Hawk, said.
The bill also includes language asking for chains to be 15 feet long to give dogs a better ability to move around outside.
