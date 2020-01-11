Isolated severe weather risk overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains through 5 A.M. Sunday. Winds will gust to 55 mph. Even the lowlands will have gusts to 30 mph overnight into Sunday morning. As a squall line of rain and even thunder arrives from west to east after midnight, winds may gust to more than 40 mph at any location.
Expect a drying trend Sunday as the winds will relax Sunday afternoon and night. Despite a cold front moving over the region, Sunday will still be mild.
Mainly clear and cooler Sunday night. Clouds increase Monday as a ripple of low pressure will ride northeast. This will give us more showers Tuesday through Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain warmer than average through Thursday.
Cooler Friday as another storm system arrives from the west. Since it’ll be colder, we may have a rain/snow mix to chilly rain scenario.
Saturday night: Evening light rain and drizzle. Gusty winds overnight as a cold front arrives west to east after midnight. Isolated severe weather possible. Localized damaging wind is the greatest threat. This would cause some scattered power outages. Overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Sunday: Drying out as some sunshine returns. It’ll be breezy in the morning. Lighter wind in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night: Mainly clear and cooler. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Periods of rain. Mostly cloudy and mild for the season. Highs mostly in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. High near 60. Lows lower 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Some snow and rain possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: A chilly rain at this time. Highs lower 40s.
