Greene County nonprofit seeks funding to continue helping those in need

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An organization in Greene County is in desperate need of funding to keep the doors open. Neighbors In Need Ministries provides necessities to families struggling throughout central Virginia.
Jim and Joanna Faillace have been running Neighbors In Need for 20 years. The small organization started in their garage in 1998 but has now grown much larger.
"I think the most important thing is the need in Charlottesville and Greene and surrounding areas for families needing food and emergency relief supplies have really grown,” Joanna said.
The organization provides food, clothing, emergency relief items and more. However, it'll be hard to keep those products on the shelves without some cash.
"We're just coming off our Christmas season where we served a massive number of families in our area and our food bank is really low on, critically low on a lot of food products,” Joanna said.
Most of the funding comes from other churches, community members and donors in the area, but lately, not so much.
"This past year, however, we noticed a very significant drop-off in funding support for the ministry which has caused us to enter into this New Year with really some significant shortcomings in our funding for our budget,” Jim said.
The pantry serves many families with serious health issues. So many items are free of toxins.
"We carry organic foods and a lot of foods that don’t carry, don’t have preservatives in them, non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free products,” Joanna said.
The Faillace's are hoping the community will step in to help so the ministry will be open for another 20 years.
"We are at the point where we pretty much will have to close the doors if we don't receive some funding immediately to keep going,” Joanna said.
The ministry needs to raise around $40,000 for this year to stay open. If you would like to help or donate, you can click here.
