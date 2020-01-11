Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
- Broadway 65, Waynesboro 51
- Buckingham County 60, Nottoway 50
- Carlisle 74, Fishburne Military 30
- Charlottesville 97, Fluvanna 71
- East Rockingham 62, Madison County 48
- Fork Union Prep 70, Collegiate-Richmond 61
- Goochland 46, Bluestone 35
- Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 51
- Manassas Park 53, William Monroe 43
- Orange County 65, Monticello 44
- Seton School 87, Tandem Friends School 57
- Spotswood 77, Turner Ashby 43
- St. Annes-Belfield 58, Woodberry Forest 33
- Stuarts Draft 100, Harrisonburg 76
- The Covenant School 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
- Broadway 58, Waynesboro 30
- Charlottesville 71, Fluvanna 56
- Chatham 54, Nelson County 47
- Goochland 54, Bluestone 28
- Manassas Park 53, William Monroe 43
- Monticello 71, Orange County 30
- New Covenant 62, The Covenant School 44
- Spotswood 49, Turner Ashby 34
- St. Annes-Belfield 62, Collegiate-Richmond 41
- Western Albemarle 51, Louisa 41
