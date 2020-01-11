Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights

High school basketball scores & highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, January 10th.

By Mike Shiers | January 11, 2020 at 12:02 AM EST - Updated January 11 at 12:14 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Broadway 65, Waynesboro 51
  • Buckingham County 60, Nottoway 50
  • Carlisle 74, Fishburne Military 30
  • Charlottesville 97, Fluvanna 71
  • East Rockingham 62, Madison County 48
  • Fork Union Prep 70, Collegiate-Richmond 61
  • Goochland 46, Bluestone 35
  • Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 51
  • Manassas Park 53, William Monroe 43
  • Orange County 65, Monticello 44
  • Seton School 87, Tandem Friends School 57
  • Spotswood 77, Turner Ashby 43
  • St. Annes-Belfield 58, Woodberry Forest 33
  • Stuarts Draft 100, Harrisonburg 76
  • The Covenant School 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Broadway 58, Waynesboro 30
  • Charlottesville 71, Fluvanna 56
  • Chatham 54, Nelson County 47
  • Goochland 54, Bluestone 28
  • Manassas Park 53, William Monroe 43
  • Monticello 71, Orange County 30
  • New Covenant 62, The Covenant School 44
  • Spotswood 49, Turner Ashby 34
  • St. Annes-Belfield 62, Collegiate-Richmond 41
  • Western Albemarle 51, Louisa 41

