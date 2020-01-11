Feeling like spring, gusty winds overnight

A powerful storm system tracking from the mid section of the country toward the Great Lakes will drag a cold front eastward. This storm system bringing rain, warmth, severe weather, snow, ice and cold for various states. We will experience the warmth and rain. Showers at times Saturday, breezy and warm with highs in the 60s. Late Saturday night into the predawn hours of Sunday morning, ahead of a cold front, some heavier rain and gusty winds. An isolated storm possible. A marginal or low risk of severe weather could result in a few damaging wind gusts. Showers end early Sunday morning, with skies clearing. Remaining mild and breezy Sunday with highs well in the 60s. Rainfall around a half inch or slightly more more looks likely.