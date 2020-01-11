Charlottesville man reaches out to City Hall for answers after receiving water bill in the thousands

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A costly water bill has one Charlottesville man looking to City Hall for answers. The city says the four-bedroom home in the Greenbrier neighborhood uses about 80,000 gallons of water a month.
David Jacobs assumed when he got a water bill in the thousands that there was some kind of mistake. However, now months later as his bills keep rising he is still looking for answers.
When David opened his water bill in October of 2019, he knew something wasn't right. "It went from about $40 a month to $940 to $950 that month."
Since then he has had multiple plumbers come out to his home to look for a leak in his water line. David believes the leak could be the result of recent road work.
The price of his most recent bill? In the thousands.
"It went from 49,000 gallons a month used in October to now its 80,000 gallons a month,” David said.
After not having any luck finding a leak, David recruited his brother and they took matters into their own hands.
"We’ve been poking six-foot deep holes all through the yard, we dug up all around the foundation,” Joshua Jacobs, David’s brother, said.
If there is a leak in the yard, the city of Charlottesville says it is likely underneath the storm drain.
"You would think at 80,000 gallons water would shoot up out of the ground when you make a hole, but there’s nothing,” Joshua said.
Attempting to find the leak could be nearly impossible for David and Joshua but left with almost no choice he is looking for outside help.
"We have to dig on the street which I’m being told estimates are around $16,000 to $20,000 to replace the water meter and fix the road,” David said.
Joshua has been frustrated with the process. “He’s my baby brother so, of course, I want to help him out. I just know over the last two years him and his less than a year bride. They’ve gone through a lot of stuff to try and make life a little easier you want to help them out and the city does not seem to want to play ball.”
David just hopes relief comes soon. "The leak needs to be found before they can move forward they said but we don't know how to find the leak that there’s no evidence of."
The city of Charlottesville says that they will be sending someone to David’s home first thing Monday morning to see if it can address the problem.
