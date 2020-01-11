The Charlottesville City Market hosts first ever indoors market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People braved the rain Saturday morning to kick off the first ever Charlottesville City Indoor Market. Every Saturday through March 21 the Charlottesville City Market will be at the Key Recreation Center. The change is in response to feedback. “Last year we did a survey and we got responses from over 70 vendors saying that they wanted an indoor space to be able to vend during the January through March months when we don’t typically have a market,” City Market Manager Justin Mckenzie said.
Dozens of vendors came out on the inaugural day to sell desserts, blankets, jewelry and more. A vendor whose been selling at the outdoor market for years pounced at the chance to sell indoors. "This is usually our slower months so cash flow is always great," The Pie Guy Owner Keith Gromes Jr. said.
The new location is introducing Charlottesville shoppers to new vendors as well, like the Wooden Spoon Bakery, based out of Nelson County. "Usually what we do is wholesale to local orchards, but this is our first farmers market ever so we're really excited to break into the Charlottesville community," Wooden Spoon Bakery Co-owner Kenneth Paulino said.
Hundreds of people attended the event and the market manager expects even more vendors to participate in coming weeks.
