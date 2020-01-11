The Charlottesville City Market hosts first ever indoors market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People braved the rain Saturday morning to kick off the first ever Charlottesville City Indoor Market. Every Saturday through March 21 the Charlottesville City Market will be at the Key Recreation Center. The change is in response to feedback. “Last year we did a survey and we got responses from over 70 vendors saying that they wanted an indoor space to be able to vend during the January through March months when we don’t typically have a market,” City Market Manager Justin Mckenzie said.