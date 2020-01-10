Woman enters plea in connection with Charlottesville stabbing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A woman is entering a plea agreement in connection with a stabbing in downtown Charlottesville last summer.
Lanieka Gentry entered an Alford plea to one count of malicious wounding in Charlottesville Circuit Court Friday, January 10. The plea means she takes responsibility but does not admit guilt.
Authorities say what started as a verbal altercation at a restaurant on the Downtown Mall on August 24, 2019, ended with a woman being stabbed several times during a fight on East Main Street.
Police had stated that Gentry, the victim, and two other people were treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Gentry is set to be sentenced on March 24.
