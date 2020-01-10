Winter warm up

At the same time, we are tracking a strong storm system coming out of the center of the country. This will bring a variety of weather types to a number of states. Snow, ice, wind and even severe weather is being produced by this system. All things considered, we well fair pretty well. Expect rain showers as early as Saturday morning. This rain will be light and occasional. Steadier, heavier rain works in with a cold front late Saturday to very early Sunday. We will see at least some partial clearing later Sunday as the front stalls to our south. Around a half inch of rain or slightly more looks likely.