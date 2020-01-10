Winter warm up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The next few days will have folks confused by what season it is. Temperatures are already starting to turn milder today. The average high for this time in January is 44. Today we will already be 10 degrees above that, and by this weekend we will be 20 to 25 degrees above that.
At the same time, we are tracking a strong storm system coming out of the center of the country. This will bring a variety of weather types to a number of states. Snow, ice, wind and even severe weather is being produced by this system. All things considered, we well fair pretty well. Expect rain showers as early as Saturday morning. This rain will be light and occasional. Steadier, heavier rain works in with a cold front late Saturday to very early Sunday. We will see at least some partial clearing later Sunday as the front stalls to our south. Around a half inch of rain or slightly more looks likely.
Next week’s weather largely depends of the movement of this front. If the front, retreats further back to the north, we will see better chances for rain. If it stays further to the south, our weather will be drier. Models are not in good agreement over which scenario will play out. However, they do agree that regardless, temperatures will remain above average.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Cloudy. Warmer than average. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow: Occasional light rain. Warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Heavy rain early. Partial clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Variable clouds. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Variable clouds. Highs in the 60s.
Thursday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
