Winter heat wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overcast and above freezing temperatures to start the work and school day. A southwest flow will warm us into 50s. Warmer conditions are expected as we go into the weekend. periods of rain Saturday, however, more steady rain will move in late Saturday into early Sunday. Skies will clear during the day Sunday with temperatures near 70. Get ready for more of the same next week with above normal conditions and a few opportunities for hit and miss showers. Have a great and safe weekend !