Winter heat wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overcast and above freezing temperatures to start the work and school day. A southwest flow will warm us into 50s. Warmer conditions are expected as we go into the weekend. periods of rain Saturday, however, more steady rain will move in late Saturday into early Sunday. Skies will clear during the day Sunday with temperatures near 70. Get ready for more of the same next week with above normal conditions and a few opportunities for hit and miss showers. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Cloudy skies, Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High:mid 60s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Early showers, then clearing, High: Near 70...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny and nice, with an isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 44
Thursday: Partly sunny, and pleasant, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
