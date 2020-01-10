Winter heat wave

Weekend showers, but not a wash out

By David Rogers | January 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 7:51 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overcast and above freezing temperatures to start the work and school day. A southwest flow will warm us into 50s. Warmer conditions are expected as we go into the weekend. periods of rain Saturday, however, more steady rain will move in late Saturday into early Sunday. Skies will clear during the day Sunday with temperatures near 70. Get ready for more of the same next week with above normal conditions and a few opportunities for hit and miss showers. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cloudy skies, Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High:mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Early showers, then clearing, High: Near 70...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny and nice, with an isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 44

Thursday: Partly sunny, and pleasant, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

