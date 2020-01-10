UVA Health proposal chosen for national artificial intelligence competition

“Artificial intelligence is a vehicle that can help drive our system to value – proven to reduce out-of-pocket costs and improve quality. It holds the potential to revolutionize healthcare: Imagine a doctor being able to predict health outcomes – such as a hospital admission – and to intervene before an illness strikes,” said CMS Administrator Seema Verma. “The participants in our AI Challenge demonstrate that such possibilities will soon be within reach. We congratulate the 25 innovators who have been selected to continue, and we look forward to seeing what else they have in store.”