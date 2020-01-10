Special Olympics VA Xperience Tennis Invitational kicks off in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are months away, but some special Olympians were causing a bit of a racket on Thursday in central Virginia. The Xperience Invitational hosted its opening ceremony at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Albemarle County.
The “Xperience” brings together the top 32 Special Olympics tennis athletes from 15 states for a three-day round-robin tournament. Two of those athletes are Virginia’s own Jon Fried and Chris Raupp of Charlottesville.
"If you show people the top of the pyramid, if you show people what better means they will often times strive to be that and people with intellectual disabilities are no different than anyone else," President of Xperience Rick Jeffery said.
Tournament play is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, with the final matches running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.