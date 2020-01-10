Sentencing again delayed for Octavius Eubanks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville man responsible for a shooting at a gas station last year will have to wait a little longer to learn his punishment.
Octavius Deshawn Eubanks was scheduled to receive his sentence in Charlottesville Circuit Court Friday, January 10. He had entered guilty pleas to attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon back on September 6, 2019.
Friday, the defense again asked the Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. for more time to prepare. The court had previously continued Eubanks’ sentencing back on December 18, 2019.
Police arrested the 26-year-old on May 8, 2019, two days after a shooting at the Exxon gas station on Emmet Street. Witnesses say Eubanks fired a handgun into an occupied vehicle in the parking lot.
The people inside the car were not hurt.
Eubanks is now scheduled to be sentenced on February 21.
