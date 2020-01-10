Second Amendment sanctuary talks stir up at City Council meeting

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Second Amendment was once again a hot topic in Staunton. A couple dozen people talked to City Council on Thursday about the idea of Staunton becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
Unlike the last meeting, the majority who spoke do not want that to happen, but some spoke in favor saying the council needs to put it on the agenda. Others suggested the council instead make a resolution to uphold the Virginia and United States constitutions, which is something council committed to in a statement released early last month.
"Why do you want to keep sweeping this under the rug? You need to set a date for your constituents in this city to have a voice and then you vote on it,” John Simonetti, who supports the Second Amendment sanctuary, said.
"If you really want to be effective in making sure that your views on gun control are heard you should go to Richmond, talk to your legislators in the General Assembly,” John Whitfield, who opposes the Second Amendment sanctuary, said.
Councilwoman Andrea Oakes has requested the resolution be added as a discussion item on the next meeting’s agenda. Oakes says she wants the council to consider advertising a public hearing on the issue.
