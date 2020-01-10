Sabato: be wary of political ads on Facebook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Facebook's decision to decline to limit political ad targeting has those in the world of politics upset. That includes the Executive Director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics Larry Sabato.
Sabato says the goal is to prevent another 2016. Not President Trump's election, rather allowing foreign agents to spread fake information.
Facebook reaffirmed its policy this week on political ads, saying it won't ban them, won't fact-check them and won't limit how they can be targeted to specific groups of people. Social media companies have been trying to tackle misinformation since it was learned that Russians bankrolled thousands of fake political ads during the 2016 elections to sow discord among Americans.
For political analysts, like Sabato, the news is troubling since other social media giants like Twitter and Google are making changes.
"Facebook has proven very stubborn and they're not willing to make the kind of reforms that other social media companies have changed. I think it's fair to say Democrats are deeply angry at Facebook and they've made that clear,” Sabato said.
Sabato says all Americans should be opposed to misinformation campaigns on social media. He says if someone believes in getting elected on falsehoods, they don’t believe in democracy.
