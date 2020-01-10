‘Promising candidates’ offering to buy Batesville Market

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The owner of the Batesville Market in rural Albemarle County says “promising candidates” are emerging to buy the historic store.
Alex Struminger reopened the market about three years ago, but is now ready to let someone buy it for only $1. He says he has accomplished what he set out to do, so he is looking for a passionate person to keep the store open.
Folks hoping to take over the Bateville Market have until the end of Friday, January 10, to email in an inquiry to dollar@batesvillemarket.com. Struminger says close to 250 emails have already come in.
The owner says he will review responses over the weekend, and narrow down to between 15 and 20 folks to be interviewed.
RELATED: Batesville Market for sale for $1
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.