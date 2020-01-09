Milder Friday. Spring-like Temps and Showers This Weekend.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds moving in tonight and will hang around Friday with temperatures starting to turn milder. This weekend temperatures warm into the Spring-like 60s and may challenge some records. During this time, we will see some unsettled conditions with showers at times.
A major storm system developing in the middle of country will provide us with a few light rain showers Saturday. Severe weather is likely across a good portion of the Gulf Coast as a very strong cold front works through. The better chance of rain for us, is expected Saturday night into early Sunday.That front will arrive in our area by early Sunday morning, but will be weaker by then. Sunday afternoon looks to turn drier with some clearing. This front will settle just to our south later Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are lower, but still possible during that period, with highs in the 50s, reaming above average for January.
Tonight: Clouds increase. Not as cold. Lows in the low 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Milder. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Showers at times and warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Early rain, then partial sun. Breezy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Variable clouds. Small chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs low 50s.
