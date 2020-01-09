Milder Friday. Spring-like Temps and Showers This Weekend.

A major storm system developing in the middle of country will provide us with a few light rain showers Saturday. Severe weather is likely across a good portion of the Gulf Coast as a very strong cold front works through. The better chance of rain for us, is expected Saturday night into early Sunday.That front will arrive in our area by early Sunday morning, but will be weaker by then. Sunday afternoon looks to turn drier with some clearing. This front will settle just to our south later Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are lower, but still possible during that period, with highs in the 50s, reaming above average for January.