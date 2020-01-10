IX Art Park to open Virginia’s first immersive art space “The Looking Glass”

The attraction capitalizes on the growing national trend of immersive and interactive art, as seen in places like Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM, Otherworld in Columbus, OH, and Factory Obscura in Oklahoma City, OK. There are relatively few examples of this on the East Coast and none in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Immersive art exhibits allow visitors to walk through artistic installations, engage all of their senses and directly interact with the art. They create holistic experiences craved by millennials, but also by families with children and older generations who are looking for in-person connections and ways to stay active.