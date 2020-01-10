Crews cleaning up coolant spill at UVA Battle Building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Outpatient Surgery Center at the University of Virginia Battle Building is closed Friday as crews clean up a hazardous material that leaked overnight.
UVA Health reports some coolant from the heating and cooling system leaked and ended up in the surgery center on the bottom floor of the building.
Police told people to leave the area around 12:30 a.m. Friday, January 10. The area was cleared for them to return shortly before 2 a.m.
The remaining clinics and pediatric facilities in the Battle Building are operating on regular schedules.
