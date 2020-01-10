Charlottesville Area Trail Runners Club trains for Promise Land 50k

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ever dreamed of running an ultra-marathon on some of Virginia’s most beautiful mountain trails? Training is just getting underway for those looking to run their first 50k trail race.
The Charlottesville Area Trail Runners Club (CATs) is hoping people will join them in a 16-week program preparing for the ‘Promise Land 50k’ in April.
"It's very hard and it's very satisfying, but you're doing it in the mountains. You're doing it in the really beautiful nature that we have around here. And then with friends. So, it's all those things coming together that really make it a special experience,” Crozet Running Co-Owner John Andersen said.
From now through race day, April 25, the CATs will be hosting group runs throughout central Virginia to help get runners ready. If you’re interested in seeing what ultra-trail running is all about, you can click here.
