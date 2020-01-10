Central Virginia nonprofits share plans for Bama Works Fund grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two central Virginia nonprofits are speaking up to show us how cash from the Bama Works Fund will turn into direct change for the communities they serve.
Creciendo Juntos received the maximum grant amount of $10,000. The organization focuses on leadership development for members of the Latinx communities.
Benjamin Hair Just Swim for Life Foundation (BH-JSL) is another 2019 recipient. The nonprofit received $7,500 to put towards its summer programming.
“We pay for about 850 children to swim each year that would not have had access to the water that are not a member of a pool or couldn't afford to,” Gordon Hair, founder of the BH-JSL, said.
“How we can push our community forward? How we can help our youth? How we can give back? How we can continue to, you know, give our community the resources they deserve?” Creciendo Juntos Coordinator Elizabeth Valtierra questioned.
Bama Works granted funds to more than 80 organizations across central Virginia. There are many others supporting the arts, education and the environment.
