Cale Advisory Committee presents formal name-change recommendation to Albemarle County School Board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A committee has made its final recommendation for a new name for Cale Elementary in Albemarle County. Next school year, the school will likely be called Mountain View Elementary.
The school board has the final say over this name change that is well over a year in the making. Cale is the first of several schools named after a historical figure to go through the renaming process.
On Thursday night, Cale Advisory Committee Chair Dennis Rooker presented the formal recommendation to change the name to Mountain View to the Albemarle County School Board.
In a poll distributed to hundreds of students and staff, Mountain View took about half the votes. This all comes after over a year of research and debate regarding the school’s current namesake, former Albemarle County School Superintendent Paul Cale.
Rooker says the community chose Mountain View because it is the most inclusive option. “The decision of the committee to recommend to you Mountain View as the new name was unanimous. While there an election held at the school and the voting, ultimately the committee had to make the decision the input from the school was invaluable and extremely important to us.”
"As this process unfolded one of the most extraordinary developments was that our four values not only governed the recommendation of a name but they were modeled by the process by the Cale School Community itself,” Albemarle County School Board Member Judy Le said.
The school board will formally vote on the Cale name change and hear which school’s name is the next for review at its next meeting on January 23.
