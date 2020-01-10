Albemarle County School Board approves design plans for new Boys & Girls Club facility

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new facility will allow the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia to double the number of students who participate in the clubs after school program in Albemarle County.
On Thursday night, the school board approved design plans for a new Boys & Girls Club facility on the campus of Albemarle High, Jack Jouett Middle, and Greer Elementary.
The new building will serve hundreds of members all year, and many will be able to walk there from school.
