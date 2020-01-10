Albemarle County couple arrested on drug and gun charges

On Wednesday (January 8), following an ongoing investigation, the Albemarle County Police Department Patrol Division and the JADE Task Force executed a search warrant in the 6000 block of Plank Road in Albemarle County. The operation resulted in the arrests of Morris and Houchens, and the seizure of approximately 4,524 grams (10.1 pounds) of methamphetamine valued at $200,000 (with a street level end user value of $440,000), two shotguns, a rifle and a handgun.