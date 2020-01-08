Well Chilled Thursday. Spring-like By the Weekend

As we move into Friday, temperatures will begin a warm up, ahead of the next larger storm that will impact us with chances for rain. Mostly cloudy Friday with southerly winds pushing temperatures in the 50s. Spring-like temperatures in the 60s for the weekend, ahead of an approaching cold front. Some records could certainly be challenged. While some showers look on and off, Saturday night into Sunday morning is the period expected for some heavier rain and possibly a storm. Sunday afternoon may turn drier with some clearing, pending the speed of the front. This front will settle just to our south later Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are lower, but still possible during that period, with highs in the 50s.