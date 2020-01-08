Well Chilled Thursday. Spring-like By the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A very cold night and start to Thursday, with low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s, as Canadian high pressure builds over the region. A chilly day with sunshine, some afternoon clouds and highs ranging form the upper 30s to lower 40s.
As we move into Friday, temperatures will begin a warm up, ahead of the next larger storm that will impact us with chances for rain. Mostly cloudy Friday with southerly winds pushing temperatures in the 50s. Spring-like temperatures in the 60s for the weekend, ahead of an approaching cold front. Some records could certainly be challenged. While some showers look on and off, Saturday night into Sunday morning is the period expected for some heavier rain and possibly a storm. Sunday afternoon may turn drier with some clearing, pending the speed of the front. This front will settle just to our south later Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are lower, but still possible during that period, with highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lows in the 10s to low 20s.
Thursday: Sun and some afternoon clouds. Chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder. Stray showers possible. Highs mid 50s.
Saturday: Showers at times and warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Mainly AM rain, warm. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.
