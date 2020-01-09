Waynesboro home deemed total loss after Wednesday evening fire

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A home in the 1900 block of East Main Street in Waynesboro was deemed a total loss after a fire Wednesday evening.
Part of Route 250 was closed for part of the evening while fire crews from Waynesboro and Augusta County were on scene.
The Waynesboro Fire Department said no one was injured during the fire, but the homeowner said two cats were killed.
According to the Waynesboro Fire Marshal, the fire began with the homeowner put hot coals from an oven outside the house. Wind sparked the coals up and the handrail on the house's porch caught fire.
When the homeowner opened the door to go outside and try to stop the fire, the fire marshal said the flames grew and went into the home.
All three people who were inside the home and one dog made it out safely.
The homeowner said that low pressure from a fire hydrant in the area caused issues for crews responding to the scene, and the fire marshal added that hydrant was both dry and far from the home, so it took some time to get it open.
The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
Article courtesy WHSV
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.