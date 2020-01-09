Warmer and wetter this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It may be a little bit too chilly for some’s liking today, but these temperatures are actually fairly close to what we should be experiencing this time of year. Today’s projected high of 42 degrees in only a few degrees from the normal high of 44. Skies will be sunny for majority of the day with clouds increasing as we head into tonight.
More clouds will be around Friday. Temperatures turn milder, reaching the low to mid 50s. A major storm system brewing in the middle of country will provide us with a few light rain showers come Saturday. Severe weather is likely across a good portion of the Gulf Coast as a very strong cold front works through. That front will arrive in our area by early Sunday morning, but will be weaker by then. Still, heavy rain is expected for a period. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to rise and will be in the mid to upper 60s both weekend days.
Quieter weather returns later Sunday as the front pushes south. It is forecast to stall across southern Virginia and North Carolina. Some additional showers could be seen early next work week, but chances remain low at this time. Temperatures will continue to run above average.
Today: Chilly sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.
Tonight: Clouds increase. Cold. Lows in the low 30s.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Milder. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Off and on light rain showers. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Early rain, then partial sun. Warm again. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Variable clouds. Small chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Tuesday: Variable clouds. Small chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
