Warmer and wetter this weekend

More clouds will be around Friday. Temperatures turn milder, reaching the low to mid 50s. A major storm system brewing in the middle of country will provide us with a few light rain showers come Saturday. Severe weather is likely across a good portion of the Gulf Coast as a very strong cold front works through. That front will arrive in our area by early Sunday morning, but will be weaker by then. Still, heavy rain is expected for a period. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to rise and will be in the mid to upper 60s both weekend days.