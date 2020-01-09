Three Cavaliers selected in MLS SuperDraft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in program history, the Virginia men’s soccer team had three players selected in the first two rounds of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft.
UVa sophomore Daryl Dike was picked 5th overall by Orlando City.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound forward scored ten goals this season, including three in the College Cup.
He also had Eight assists.
Teammate Henry Kessler went with the very next pick, as he was drafted 6th overall by New England.
The 6-foot-4 junior defenseman scored one goal this year, and he was part of a Virginia back line which had the lowest goals-against average in the nation, at .528 goals per game.
UVa midfielder/defender Robin Afamefuna was picked in the Second Round, No. 37 overall, by Colorado.
The senior had two goals and two assists this season.
The ACC had fourteen players selected, including eight in the first round, which is the most of any conference.
The third and fourth round of the draft will be held on January 13th.
