Senator Warner discusses concerns regarding recent U.S. airstrike

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As a member of the “Gang of Eight”, Virginia Senator Mark Warner says he’s been a part of multiple briefings since Friday’s strike to take out Iran’s top general in Iraq. He says the threat was real but questions if the threat was imminent enough.
Warner is concerned President Trump did not consult with Congress or U.S. allies before taking action. Warner also worries about the timing, citing protest of Iranian influence prior to the strike.
"After the death of Soleimani, we've now seen all that anti-Iranian fervor turn into anti-American fervor. We've seen countless millions on the streets or Iran protesting against America saying the kind of ‘Death to America’ chants that we heard 20 years ago - 40 years ago."
Warner also takes issue with Trump indicating attacks on Iran’s cultural sites, a violation of international law.
